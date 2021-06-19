Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interior Design - Curated List Screen

This mobile app screen is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show all the packages along with its information for the customers without scrolling the screen + ability to signup the user in single click.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
