Interior Design - Curated List Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This mobile app screen is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show all the packages along with its information for the customers without scrolling the screen + ability to signup the user in single click.