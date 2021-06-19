David Trindade

Old school app design - FlowDrive -2013

Old school app design - FlowDrive -2013 telematics old-school skeumorphism app
Last wave of skeumorphism (2013) before flat design took over. This was my second app design, a re-skinning job of the first client app design, it was used internally for testing and new feature development.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
