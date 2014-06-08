Shazana Rosli

Postcard Design - A Guide for the Island Lover

langkawi
Postcard design for my current university project, A Guide for the Island Lover which focus on Langkawi - Isles of Myths and Legends, Kedah, Malaysia.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
