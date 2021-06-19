Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joe Letchford

Dispatches Issue #2

Joe Letchford
Joe Letchford
  • Save
Dispatches Issue #2 process typography type print graphic design design
Download color palette

Had the amazing pleasure of designing the second issue of Dispatches Mag. I took over from My friend Gabe who is having a baby and couldn't continue is amazing work from the first issue.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Joe Letchford
Joe Letchford

More by Joe Letchford

View profile
    • Like