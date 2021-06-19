David Hendrikson

Oliver

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
  • Save
Oliver design illustration graphic design dog animals
Download color palette

A Portrait of my doggo Ollie drawn after his passing. I miss him more than anything.
Illustrated in Procreate

Follow me on instagram for more art and animals I save https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like