ESPiN Logotype (ESPN Update)

ESPiN is a personal font I developed which is actually an update to my 2011 font, Veloped, which was an ESPN logo update back then as well. (I can't get enough ESPN apparently) and I did another personal project just to see where my skills have gotten since then and this magic was born: ESPiN Logotype, which is free for personal use only.

Feel free to download ESPiN here: http://ge.tt/8XjyNUj1

(If you use it, feel free to show me how, I'm always interested in seeing how others use my fonts) Thanks Guys :)