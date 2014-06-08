Tory Breakfast

ESPiN Logotype (ESPN Update)

Tory Breakfast
Tory Breakfast
  • Save
ESPiN Logotype (ESPN Update) espn sports logotype logo branding update veloped personal font free font free
Download color palette

ESPiN is a personal font I developed which is actually an update to my 2011 font, Veloped, which was an ESPN logo update back then as well. (I can't get enough ESPN apparently) and I did another personal project just to see where my skills have gotten since then and this magic was born: ESPiN Logotype, which is free for personal use only.

Feel free to download ESPiN here: http://ge.tt/8XjyNUj1

(If you use it, feel free to show me how, I'm always interested in seeing how others use my fonts) Thanks Guys :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Tory Breakfast
Tory Breakfast

More by Tory Breakfast

View profile
    • Like