Sign in popover form for a website I'm working on. Using modified versions of @Haziq Mir's omnomnomicons.

ofc the input fields and glyphs have color variations for :focus, validation success, and validation error.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

