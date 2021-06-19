MING

Looking for job opportunities: Feel free to contact!!!

contract full-time branding invite app developer ui designer job design
Bio:
An outgoing & motivated person with unlimited creativity, studying within a great IT environment. Eager to work in a large and professional MNC in Design and Programming related industry in the future.

Education level:
Bachelor's degree

Type:
Remote (Worldwide)
or
Local (Hong Kong SAR)

Languages:
English
Cantonese (CHT)
Putonghua (CHS)
Korean (TOPIK passed)

I'd believe 'a good design can give users a wonderful experience'.
If we share the same vision, feel free to contact me here or

Find:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/1998design
Behance - https://www.behance.net/1998design
Job Email - contact@1998.media (Full-time / Contract) || job@1998.media (Full-time only)
Salary:
TBD

❤ from HK

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
