Looking for job opportunities: Feel free to contact!!!

Bio:
An outgoing & motivated person with unlimited creativity, studying within a great IT environment. Eager to work in a large and professional MNC in Design and Programming related industry in the future.
Education level:
Bachelor's degree
Type:
Remote (Worldwide)
or
Local (Hong Kong SAR)
Languages:
English
Cantonese (CHT)
Putonghua (CHS)
Korean (TOPIK passed)
I'd believe 'a good design can give users a wonderful experience'.
If we share the same vision, feel free to contact me here or
Find:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/1998design
Behance - https://www.behance.net/1998design
Job Email - contact@1998.media (Full-time / Contract) || job@1998.media (Full-time only)
Salary:
TBD
❤ from HK