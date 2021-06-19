Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout jewelry ued ux mobile app application vector ui illustration typography minimal logo art graphic design design branding
Daily UI challenge - day 2 - Credit Card Checkout.
Hope you guys like it. Looking for your feedbacks.
Join me on my journey to 100 days of daily UI challenge!

#DailyUI #day2 #DailyUI-002 #CreditCardCheckout #MobileApp #UI #UX

