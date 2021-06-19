Dark-mode Documentation

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on my pixel-placement skills for the maximum "ooo-ahh" 😄
A dark mode version of a document sharing app for org's of all sizes 👨🏻💻
A fun project brushing up on my skills before a week of building new exciting features for alumni management 🎖
PS - We at Almabase are hiring a talented marketing graphic designer. With competitive salary & equity offerings, super-nice people , unlimited food ( in-office ), super-cute doggo ( in-office ) and a mission of continuing to build the world's best alumni management software, we have a lot to offer talented individuals.
Please reach out to me at hari@almabase.com to know more ⭐️