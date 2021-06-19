Sk Touch

Le Francianis Café Design

Sk Touch
Sk Touch
  • Save
Le Francianis Café Design interior designer interior architecture furniture design interiordesign interior architecture studio
Download color palette

Le Francianis a French Café-Restaurant that serves authentic light dishes. SK-Touch Interior Design team made sure to create a modern Parisian Café that serve as a center of social and culinary life & to serve as the meeting place, neighborhood hub, conversation matrix, rendezvous spot, and networking source, a place to relax or to refuel. https://www.sk-touch.com/projects.html

Sk Touch
Sk Touch

More by Sk Touch

View profile
    • Like