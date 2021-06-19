Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ghozy Muhtarom

Award Icon (Dashed Line) Vol 1

Ghozy Muhtarom
Ghozy Muhtarom
  • Save
Award Icon (Dashed Line) Vol 1 position podium winning statue prize honor champion winner award goblet trophy cup
Download color palette

Available 15 icons in a pack. Crafted in 64 px artboard. Polished in simple dashed line style. Editable and customizable shape and color. Downloadable format : SVG, EPS, PNG, AI Suitable for UI design, website, mobile app, presentation, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Ghozy Muhtarom
Ghozy Muhtarom

More by Ghozy Muhtarom

View profile
    • Like