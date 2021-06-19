DailyUI#2_Checkout

Trending designs to inspire you
The size of the elements isn't what it is actually shown here.
I designed it on a larger artboard then forgot to resize according to the required one.
Hence the inconsistency in size.
Regardless, it's the best I could come up with :)