Freelancer Board

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,😁
Since I am a freelancer, having an application that allows me to easily find my next gig, or my next client is so essential to have. So the concept of today's app is a board that allows to make the connection between freelancers and clients easily. tell me what you think in the comments.
__
Need work to be done? Write to me here: uiuxken@gmail.com