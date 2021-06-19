Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freelancer Board

Hello everyone,😁

Since I am a freelancer, having an application that allows me to easily find my next gig, or my next client is so essential to have. So the concept of today's app is a board that allows to make the connection between freelancers and clients easily. tell me what you think in the comments.
Need work to be done? Write to me here: uiuxken@gmail.com

