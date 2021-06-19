Kudzai Oswell Mapuranga

Onboarding for Mobile App

Kudzai Oswell Mapuranga
Kudzai Oswell Mapuranga
Onboarding for Mobile App
Hey, guys!

Onboarding for a mobile ordering app. Do check out the full detailed case study on my Behance page (link below).

Press L and leave a comment. Constructive criticism is greatly appreciated.
Stay tuned for more shots and also follow me on Behance www.behance.net/komapuranga
Instagram @kudzi.ux
Thanks for watching!

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Kudzai Oswell Mapuranga
Kudzai Oswell Mapuranga

    • Like