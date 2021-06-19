Onboarding for Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, guys!
Onboarding for a mobile ordering app. Do check out the full detailed case study on my Behance page (link below).
Press L and leave a comment. Constructive criticism is greatly appreciated.
Stay tuned for more shots and also follow me on Behance www.behance.net/komapuranga
Instagram @kudzi.ux
Thanks for watching!