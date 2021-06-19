Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Kyusoyan

Covid Lab Home Page

David Kyusoyan
David Kyusoyan
  • Save
Covid Lab Home Page after effects animation branding figma website web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Today I would love to share with you new landing page for lab technolagy.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
David Kyusoyan
David Kyusoyan

More by David Kyusoyan

View profile
    • Like