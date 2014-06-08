Devang Patel ☯

Ink + Cotton - Case Study

Devang Patel ☯
Devang Patel ☯
  • Save
Ink + Cotton - Case Study website typography responsive redesign hipster creative art direction
Download color palette

Redesigned & developed a website for one of the leading live screen printing company.

Check out complete project on behance
Website's live

Don't forget to press "L" :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Devang Patel ☯
Devang Patel ☯

More by Devang Patel ☯

View profile
    • Like