Aminul

TecNo Landing page

Aminul
Aminul
  • Save
TecNo Landing page ui design website design web page design landing page design mobile app design illustration landingpage adobe photoshop web design motion graphics 3d logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

Here is " Techno Landing page " complete work. I enjoy a lot to do this Work . Let me know your feedback & press the like button.

If you have any UI/UX related project ping me here:

aminuluiux@gmail.com |
-----------
Follow me on

Thanks!

Aminul
Aminul

More by Aminul

View profile
    • Like