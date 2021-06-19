Amos Gyamfi

SwiftUI Upload Button Animation

SwiftUI Upload Button Animation animationanimate with swiftui designing swiftui animations learn swiftui animation upload animation button animation microinteraction swiftui animation
Learn to design, animate and build interactive prototypes using SwiftUI from my 3 Udemy SwiftUI courses.

1. SwiftUI, Animation Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-animation-foundations/?referralCode=82F5D165CCE2758306FA

2. SwiftUI, UI Design Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-user-interface-construction/?referralCode=035E652BAE86C9BC9815

3. SwiftUI, Gestural & Microinteraction Foundations: The Basics
https://www.udemy.com/course/draft/4083120/?referralCode=0853EA410756863B0733

