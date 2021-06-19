Gianfilippo Porcelli

Oceana Logo Project

Oceana Logo Project logodesign webdesign web design vector flatdesign brand design advertising branding graphic design logo
Logo design for a personal project, concerning a logo of a particular search engine. The service has the name Oceana and for each search that is carried out, points are obtained that define the amount of plastic collected from our oceans.

