Events list & Filtering (Experiential Marketing App)

Events list & Filtering (Experiential Marketing App) presets filtering map list events ui design
Hello Dribbble!

I’m sharing with you a couple of screens for the events list section of a mobile app that I'm working on.
On top of the screen the user can select from a couple of filtering presets (Upcoming, Incomplete, Submitted, All) and also his saved filters. Below are the individual filters.
Each event list item displays the following bits of information: Event status (color coded), Campaign, Venue/Location, Event staff, Event start time, Event end time, the current phase of the event and its status.

What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
