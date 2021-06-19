Events list & Filtering (Experiential Marketing App)

Hello Dribbble!

I’m sharing with you a couple of screens for the events list section of a mobile app that I'm working on.

On top of the screen the user can select from a couple of filtering presets (Upcoming, Incomplete, Submitted, All) and also his saved filters. Below are the individual filters.

Each event list item displays the following bits of information: Event status (color coded), Campaign, Venue/Location, Event staff, Event start time, Event end time, the current phase of the event and its status.

What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.