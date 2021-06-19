Sak_design

Real Estate Logo

Real Estate Logo
-We are a real estate brokerage "Wyze Realty" and also run a property management company. We sell homes, buy homes, work with investors, and manage property.

-Needs to look good in black and white (grayscale) for two or one color prints, if your design involves colors. The Realty word is not as important as the WYZE is if they are separated in design elements.

We also operate Wyze Property Management, this logo will be modified after the winner is selected and paid for as a separate service.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
