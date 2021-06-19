Real Estate Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
-We are a real estate brokerage "Wyze Realty" and also run a property management company. We sell homes, buy homes, work with investors, and manage property.
-Needs to look good in black and white (grayscale) for two or one color prints, if your design involves colors. The Realty word is not as important as the WYZE is if they are separated in design elements.
We also operate Wyze Property Management, this logo will be modified after the winner is selected and paid for as a separate service.