Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mark Altytsia: Product Designer 💻

RSS Feed | Service Connection

Mark Altytsia: Product Designer 💻
Mark Altytsia: Product Designer 💻
  • Save
RSS Feed | Service Connection social networks connect login feed newsfeed rss design ui figma
Download color palette

A little snapshot of my recent work. Kind of RSS feed that fetch up all your social network publications to one moderated list.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Mark Altytsia: Product Designer 💻
Mark Altytsia: Product Designer 💻

More by Mark Altytsia: Product Designer 💻

View profile
    • Like