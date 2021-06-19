Saurav Karmoker

Letter G + letter M rounded minimal monogram logo design concept

Letter G + letter M rounded minimal monogram logo design concept logo illustration design icon graphic design timeless logo design free creative professional minimalist unique simple minimal modern
Hello there I am Saurav Karmoker, I am a graphics designer and I design logo for my customers. I also make the whole brand identity in a package

Featured logo details- This logo is a monogram type logo made with four letters and they are G, M.

The featured logo in this post is available for sale

Do you need a logo designer to design your logo then you can contact with me without any hesitation

Mail- sauravkarmoker3@gmail.com
Whatsapp- 01863001582

Follow me for more attractive logo designs

