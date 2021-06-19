Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lasha Aptsiauri

Language-learning App Design

Lasha Aptsiauri
Lasha Aptsiauri
Language-learning App Design mobile language learning language-learning flat modern ui design
Hello guys! 👋

Today I would like to share my design for a Language-learning app. For this shot, I used Figma and 3D Shapes by Vic. Thank You Vic for these lovely shapes💙

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Lasha Aptsiauri
Lasha Aptsiauri

