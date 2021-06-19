Good Day Bottle Illustration

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys, this is a packaging design illustration that i made for Good Day (coffee brand) Design Competition. I was really happy when got an anouncement that my design was chosen become a winner and will be printed and distributed arround my country, Indonesia. Hope you enjoy it :)