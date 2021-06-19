🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Last night I was playing around with Figma. It’s pretty cool, but…
I’d love to know what other designers use for more precise animation in their app designs.
What do you go to when prototyping tools don’t allow enough control?
What one helps app developers the most?