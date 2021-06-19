Liam Forsyth

Last night I was playing around with Figma. It’s pretty cool, but…

I’d love to know what other designers use for more precise animation in their app designs.

What do you go to when prototyping tools don’t allow enough control?

What one helps app developers the most?

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
