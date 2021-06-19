Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sphe_handy

Magnum landing page concept two

Sphe_handy
Sphe_handy
  • Save
Magnum landing page concept two logo ui branding illustration web design ux website web minimal design
Download color palette

Just a different layout. same brand

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Sphe_handy
Sphe_handy

More by Sphe_handy

View profile
    • Like