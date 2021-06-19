Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Digitally Rooted - Brand & Web Design Studio

Kraft Lux - Brand Identity Design

Digitally Rooted - Brand & Web Design Studio
Digitally Rooted - Brand & Web Design Studio
  • Save
Kraft Lux - Brand Identity Design typography design logo submark brand identity branding graphic design
Download color palette

Kraft Lux Construction brand identity design and guidelines.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Digitally Rooted - Brand & Web Design Studio
Digitally Rooted - Brand & Web Design Studio

More by Digitally Rooted - Brand & Web Design Studio

View profile
    • Like