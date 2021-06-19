Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimalist modern monogram type logo design concept

Minimalist modern monogram type logo design concept creativity idea concept bold monogram professional logo illustration design icon graphic design modern minimal free unique creative simple timeless logo design minimalist
Hello there I am Saurav Karmoker, I am a graphics designer and I design logo for my customers. I also make the whole brand identity in a package.

Featured logo details- This logo is a monogram type logo made with four letters and they are K,Y,I,O.

The featured logo in this post is available for sale.

Do you need a logo designer to design your logo then you can contact with me without any hesitation...!!

Mail- sauravkarmoker3@gmail.com
Whatsapp- 01863001582

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker

