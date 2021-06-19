Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mamun islam

MB Logo Design

Mamun islam
Mamun islam
  • Save
MB Logo Design animation graphic design logo branding motion graphics 3d
Download color palette

Today I would like to share this MB Logo Design, I tried to make a design that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
I hope you guys like it. There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
This MB Logo Design is for business.
If you like my work I would be glad if you share it.
-----
I am available for new projects, so feel free to reach out. ⁠
----
Let's work together!

Follow for more works 👉 My Behance: https://bit.ly/2A5Q180

My Flickr: https://bit.ly/3cwxwrV

Order Me At Fiverr: https://lnkd.in/e6UuMnz
------------------------------------------------------------------

Have a project? inquiry 👉 graphicworld470@gmail.com
Follow on 👉 Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ezDVTQ

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Mamun islam
Mamun islam

More by Mamun islam

View profile
    • Like