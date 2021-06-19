Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saurav Karmoker

Minimalist monogram logo design concept

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker
  • Save
Minimalist monogram logo design concept illustration design icon timeless logo design minimalist branding logo graphic design symbol free modern minimal simple unique
Download color palette

Hello there I am Saurav Karmoker, I am a graphics designer and I design logo for my customers. I also make the whole brand identity in a package.

Featured logo details- This logo is a monogram type logo made with four letters and they are K,Y,I,O.

The featured logo in this post is available for sale.

Do you need a logo designer to design your logo then you can contact with me without any hesitation...!!

Mail- sauravkarmoker3@gmail.com
Whatsapp- 01863001582

Follow me for more attractive logo designs..!!

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker

More by Saurav Karmoker

View profile
    • Like