Badr Edd
logorilla

athena

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
athena logo creative simple minimal negativespace godess warrior helmet owl athena
Download color palette

logo exploration for athena, the concept represents an owl "the symbol of athena" inside a warrior helmet ( a sort of helmet that greek goddesses wear).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like