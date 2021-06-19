Wal Glezar

Tequila 100 Blaq

Tequila 100 Blaq
Unlike the Pinq approach, this was all about heritage: going back to our roots. Prehispanic cultures that showed us the devine connection between art and gods. Embracing the rich textures of stone as well as the rich textures of this premium tequila.

