Takeya Homepage

Takeya Homepage simple ui web takeya minimalist flat bottle landing page ui design website design blue homepage water bottle ecommerce
Unused homepage exploration for a water bottle company.

Since they have so many products, thought it would be cool if on page load a different bottle color is shown.

Transformational products, digital experiences & brands.
