Tequila 100 Pinq collage

Tequila 100 Pinq collage mixture mexa branding vocho advertising ad 100 cien mexico mexican photoshop design illustration tequila collage
Collage for the rebranding of Tequila 100 Pinq, the concept behind was to showcase the diverse mixture of Mexican culture made out of contrast, saturated colors and heritage.

