Illustration Zone

Oleg Buevskiy for The Village

Illustration Zone
Illustration Zone
  • Save
Oleg Buevskiy for The Village astronaut fantasyart illustrator editorial illustration conceptual illustration illustrationartist illustration the village
Download color palette

Oleg created this beautiful illustration for "The Village" as a cover illustration for a special project with the state corporation Roscosmos. The article contains interviews of several people and in them they discuss their childhood dreams of becoming astronauts.

Illustration Zone
Illustration Zone
Boutique Illustration Agency

More by Illustration Zone

View profile
    • Like