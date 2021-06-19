🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo.
brief:
"Alpha" a low-code platform to automate complex marketing workflows.
Alpha enables team to maximize the value from the tools you pay for.
These tools include spreadsheets, marketing platforms, databases, file sharing,
and communication platforms.
Log in to one platform to manage all marketing workflows.
