Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
designbydi

Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo

designbydi
designbydi
Hire Me
  • Save
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo best logo
Download color palette
  1. Alpha.io logo Guideline-01.jpg
  2. Alpha.io logo Guideline-02.jpg
  3. Alpha.io logo Guideline-05.jpg
  4. Alpha.io logo Guideline-10.jpg
  5. Alpha.io logo Guideline-08.jpg
  6. Alpha.io logo Guideline-14.jpg
  7. Alpha.io logo Guideline-16.jpg

Alpha Brand identity Guideline - Lettermark A Logo.

brief:
"Alpha" a low-code platform to automate complex marketing workflows.
Alpha enables team to maximize the value from the tools you pay for.
These tools include spreadsheets, marketing platforms, databases, file sharing,
and communication platforms.
Log in to one platform to manage all marketing workflows.

--
Let's work together:
I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:
Contact me here or via my email:
designbydi01@gmail.com

Let's connect:
Instagram

Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
designbydi
designbydi
freelance logo & brand identity designer.
Hire Me

More by designbydi

View profile
    • Like