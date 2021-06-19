Anethysta is an authoritative bold script font carrying a crisp and flexible theme for use in various projects, feminine or masculine this font will remain elegant when you use it, this font has a unique and different impression but is still beautiful to look at.

made with natural handwriting to create an attractive impression when all your audience sees it.

This font is designed by considering the portion and composition that suits your needs, also designed with a natural hand touch, has alternative features, ligatures and also supports multi-language, So this font is suitable for crafts, outdoor activities, logotypes, posters, titles, banners, wedding invitations, product packaging logos, quotes, social media page covers, book covers and more.

what are you waiting for start creating special projects with this font!

- Download free font for personal used it >> https://tinyurl.com/5h86j2wh <<

- you can buy it on >> https://twinletter.com/product/anethysta/ <<

#lettering #quotes #goodtype #typography #sans #type #sketch #logotype #handlettering #free #font #drawing #cute #creative #branding #brand #fontdesign #motivation #sanserif #header #design #sanseriffont #geometric #fonts #fontana