Shyness is a handwritten bold script font with a classic and authentic background in a variety of elegant styles.

fonts made with various references to create a strong and sharp impression, so that when you use it in a project, the message will be conveyed strongly to all audiences.

This font is designed to create portions and compositions that suit your needs, also designed with a natural hand touch, has alternative features, ligatures and also supports multi-language, So this font is suitable for crafts, outdoor activities, logotypes, posters, titles, banners, wedding invitations, product packaging logos, quotes, social media page covers, book covers and more.

what are you waiting for start creating special projects with this font!

- Download free font for personal used it >> https://tinyurl.com/5h86j2wh <<

- you can buy it on >> https://twinletter.com/product/shyness/ <<

