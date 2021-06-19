🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Resty is a bold script font that is characterized, unique and bold.
This font is designed with a natural touch of handwriting refined to create portions and compositions that suit your needs.
Of course, this font designed with natural hand touch has alternative features, ligatures and also supports multi-language, So this font is suitable for crafts, logotypes, posters, titles, banners, wedding invitations, product packaging logos, quotes, social media page covers, book covers, and more.
what are you waiting for start creating special projects with this font!
- Download free font for personal used it >> https://tinyurl.com/5h86j2wh <<
- you can buy it on >> https://twinletter.com/product/resty/<<
