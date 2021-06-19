Tushar

Floating Calculator (#dailyui #004)

Just finished my design for #dailyui #004
designed on:- Figma
Fonts used:- Roboto

We find a need to use calculator while we calculate something from the photo of gallery or a website, it becomes really frustrating to switch back and forth between the calculator and the app. So Floating calculator can be really useful in those cases.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
