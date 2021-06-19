Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Babaei

Yocale Internal - Back-office Panel

Ali Babaei
Ali Babaei
  • Save
Yocale Internal - Back-office Panel first-draft dashboard panel administration
Download color palette

The first draft of the Ycoale back-office panel dashboard.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Ali Babaei
Ali Babaei

More by Ali Babaei

View profile
    • Like