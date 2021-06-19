Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anushka Choudhary

UI Design- Map

Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary
UI Design- Map mockup uiux graphic design ui design google map map hotel booking branding ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI challenge for Map Design on Adobe XD. I have created the design for a hotel booking website where I have incorporated the map and other elements for booking.

Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary

