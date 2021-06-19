Khaled Al-Helwani

AWSAL

AWSAL logo تصميم لوغو أوصال arabic logo creative graphic design
Awsal is an Arabic word that means limbs,
Awsal is a emerging company interested in manufacturing multi-motion prosthetic limbs, using 3D printing technology, in northern Syria.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
