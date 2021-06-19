Anushka Choudhary

UI Design- Onboarding

Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary
  • Save
UI Design- Onboarding mockup design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge for Onboarding designed on Adobe XD for a food delivery app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary

More by Anushka Choudhary

View profile
    • Like