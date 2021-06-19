Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
William Beaudoin

Daily Ui #085 - Pagination

William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
  • Save
Daily Ui #085 - Pagination design daily ui dailyui 100daychallenge ui
Download color palette

Hello

Day 85

I went a bit different this time, I wanted at first to do only the assets but I felt like that would have been a bit boring.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
Designer UI/UX. Living to create experiences

More by William Beaudoin

View profile
    • Like