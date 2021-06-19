Drawn To: Juneteenth

Let's close this case study with some random data about it, shall we? So! the color palette it's a combination of U.S. national color with pink, red, and brown as an homage to African heritage in America, also there are what I called “key characters” (the key characters are a direct representation of people in a hero illustration or key visual) for example there is Ms. Opal Lee, General Granger and Miss Juneteenth, the Juneteenth and Texas flags are a direct reference of the actual historic scenery of the Juneteenth movement, and lastly but not less important I can tell you that some character doesn't have my artistic signature “los mofletes” (you know, those circles I like to put on my characters’s child) well, it is an Easter egg to my fans 😬.....all right, all right, it is just a mistake I send the wrong file by accident, I'm not perfect after all, that's funny... And that's it Insta-family, I hope you really enjoyed, thank you all for the comments, likes and support, peace! ✌️🏿