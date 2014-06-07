Brian Recktenwald

Animated Boxer (Rocky)

Brian Recktenwald
Brian Recktenwald
  • Save
Animated Boxer (Rocky) after effects rocky rig boxer america italian stallion boxing animated gif character rig stallone
Download color palette

Taking @Al Kurr's illustration and bringing him to life for an upcoming video!

73d7c39767e6eff71e40c770342cfdfc
Rebound of
Happy 4th (Rocky)
By Alex Kurr
Brian Recktenwald
Brian Recktenwald
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Recktenwald

View profile
    • Like