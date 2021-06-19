Kausik Kumar Das

Smoker Bean

photoshop illustration vector design graphic design
We smokers like to have a cigarette with a cup of coffee. This art is inspired from that where the coffee bean itself is smoking a cigarette.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
